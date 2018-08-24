  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Chris Watts, Colorado Murder, Frederick, Frederick Police, Local TV, Shanann Watts, Weld County

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– Funeral services for Shanann Watts and her two daughters, murdered earlier this month, are being planned for next month in North Carolina.

The body of Shanann, 34, and her daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, were discovered days after they were reported missing from their home in Frederick.

(credit: CBS)

Shanann was found in a shallow grave near where the bodies of the girls were discovered in an oil tank.

copter tuesday am2 1052am anadorko oil tanks frame 51134 Funeral Services For Shanann, Bella & Celeste Watts Planned For North Carolina

Copter4 flew over the Anadarko site on Tuesday (credit: CBS)

RELATED: Affidavit: Investigators Learn Of Affair; Chris Claims Shanann Strangled 1 Child

Police arrested Chris Watts, 33, last week and charged him with first-degree murder in the deaths of his pregnant wife and young daughters.

The funeral services for Shanann, Bella and Celeste are planned in Moore County, North Carolina for Sept. 1.

