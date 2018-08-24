FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– Funeral services for Shanann Watts and her two daughters, murdered earlier this month, are being planned for next month in North Carolina.

The body of Shanann, 34, and her daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, were discovered days after they were reported missing from their home in Frederick.

Shanann was found in a shallow grave near where the bodies of the girls were discovered in an oil tank.

Police arrested Chris Watts, 33, last week and charged him with first-degree murder in the deaths of his pregnant wife and young daughters.

The funeral services for Shanann, Bella and Celeste are planned in Moore County, North Carolina for Sept. 1.