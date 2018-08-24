  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – We all know that Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and Stevie Wonder will headline Grandoozy, the massive music festival that will take place at a Denver golf course next month. Now we know when they’ll take the stage.

The set times were released on Friday, along with other events happening for festival-goers. That includes electronic, disco and house music in The Break Room, where yoga classes will also happen.

kendrick lamar grammys getty 9461 Set Times Announced For Grandoozy Music Festival

Kendrick Lamar (credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Guests are also encouraged to visit the 80’s Ski Lodge where there will be panel discussions and live-themed music.

Grandoozy will take place on Sept. 14-16 at Overland Golf Course on the west side of Denver.

14 stevie wonder Set Times Announced For Grandoozy Music Festival

Stevie Wonder (credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Grandoozy’s lineup and set times are as follows. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. each day of the festival.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th

ROCK STAGE
2:00PM – 2:30 PM         Amzy
3:15PM – 4:00 PM         Andy Frasco & the U.N.
4:45PM – 5:30 PM         Ty Dolla $ign
6:30PM – 7:30 PM         Miguel
8:30PM – 9:40 PM         Kendrick Lamar

PAPER STAGE
2:30PM – 3:15 PM         Bayonne
4:00PM – 4:45PM          Tennis
5:30PM – 6:30PM          BIG K.R.I.T.
7:30PM – 8:30 PM         The War on Drugs

SCISSORS STAGE
2:00PM – 2:30 PM         Flaural
3:15PM – 4:00 PM         Jade Bird
4:45PM – 5:30 PM         Bishop Briggs
6:30PM – 7:30 PM         Phoenix

THE BREAK ROOM
2:15PM – 3:00 PM         Dead Set Yoga with Sunny Trails
3:15PM – 5:00 PM         Deep Club Deejays
5:00PM – 6:30 PM         Kim Ann Foxman
6:30PM – 8:00 PM         Heidi
8:00PM – 9:30 PM         Doc Martin

80s SKI LODGE
2:30PM – 3:30 PM         Conservation Conversations: Holding On To Our Public
Place featuring Amy Roberts (Executive Director of
Outdoor Industry Association), Jon Miller (Founder and
CEO of Backcountry United), Mario Molina (Executive
Director of Protect Our Winters)
3:45PM – 5:30 PM         Golden Girls with DJ Erin Stereo
5:45PM – 7:30 PM         Trap’d in the 80’s with Milky.wav
7:45PM – 9:30 PM         Goth Night with DJ Slave1

grandoozy friday Set Times Announced For Grandoozy Music Festival

(credit: Grandoozy)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th

ROCK STAGE
2:00PM – 2:30 PM         Head for the Hills
3:15PM – 4:00 PM         The Soul Rebels
4:45PM – 5:30 PM         Snow Tha Product
6:30PM – 7:30 PM         Sturgill Simpson
8:30PM – 9:45 PM         Florence + The Machine

PAPER STAGE
2:30PM – 3:15 PM         Wilderado
4:00PM – 4:45 PM         Poolside
5:30PM – 6:30PM          6lack
7:30PM – 8:30 PM         Young The Giant

SCISSORS STAGE
2:00PM – 2:30 PM        Gasoline Lollipops
3:15PM – 4:00 PM        Cherry Glazerr
4:45PM – 5:30 PM        Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
6:30PM – 7:30 PM        SunSquabi

THE BREAK ROOM
2:15PM – 3:00 PM         Yoga with CorePower
3:15PM – 5:00 PM         Weird Touch
5:00PM – 6:30 PM         Eli Escobar
6:30PM – 8:00 PM         Purple Disco Machine
8:00PM – 9:30 PM         Tensnake

80s SKI LODGE
2:30PM – 3:30 PM         Business as Activism: How the Outdoor Industry Is
Becoming a Political Force: Alex Boian (Outdoor
Industry Association), Annelise Loevlie (CEO of
Icelantic), Christian Knapp (Chief Marketing Officer of
Aspen Skiing Company)
3:45PM – 5:30 PM         Whip It! With DJ Jason Heller
5:45PM – 7:30 PM         80’s Italian Disco with Weird Touch
7:45PM – 9:30 PM         Shout at the Devil with Mr. Steak

grandoozy saturday Set Times Announced For Grandoozy Music Festival

(credit: Grandoozy)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th

ROCK STAGE
1:30PM – 2:00 PM         The Drunken Hearts
2:45PM – 3:30 PM         Black Pumas
4:15PM – 5:00 PM         Mavis Staples
6:00PM – 7:00 PM         Logic
8:00PM – 10:00 PM       Stevie Wonder

PAPER STAGE
2:00PM -2:45 PM          Dragondeer
3:30PM – 4:15 PM         Kelela
5:00PM – 6:00 PM         De La Soul
7:00PM – 8:00 PM         The Chainsmokers

SCISSORS STAGE
1:30PM – 2:00 PM         Lost Lakes
2:45PM – 3:30 PM         TBA
4:15PM – 5:00 PM         Daniel Caesar
6:00PM – 7:00 PM         St. Vincent

THE BREAK ROOM
1:45PM – 2:30 PM         Yoga with CorePower
2:45PM – 4:30 PM         Nocturnal Residents
4:30PM – 6:00 PM         Soul Clap
6:00PM – 7:30 PM         Leon Vynehall
7:30PM – 9:00 PM         Jon Hopkins (DJ set)

80s SKI LODGE
2:00PM – 2:45 PM        Off-Season: Talking to Great Athletes About Their Love
of The Outdoors: Bobby Brown, Gretchen Bleiler,      
                                      Jeremy Bloom, Julian Carr
3:15PM – 4:45 PM        Big Styles Presents The Royal Rumble: Prince vs. MJ
5:15PM – 6:45 PM        Truffle Shuffle for the Goonies
7:15PM – 8:15PM         Back in the Day with DJ Maseo

grandoozy sunday Set Times Announced For Grandoozy Music Festival

(credit: Grandoozy)

LINK: Grandoozy

