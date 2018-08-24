DENVER (CBS4) – We all know that Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and Stevie Wonder will headline Grandoozy, the massive music festival that will take place at a Denver golf course next month. Now we know when they’ll take the stage.

The set times were released on Friday, along with other events happening for festival-goers. That includes electronic, disco and house music in The Break Room, where yoga classes will also happen.

Guests are also encouraged to visit the 80’s Ski Lodge where there will be panel discussions and live-themed music.

Grandoozy will take place on Sept. 14-16 at Overland Golf Course on the west side of Denver.

The Grandoozy’s lineup and set times are as follows. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. each day of the festival.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th

ROCK STAGE

2:00PM – 2:30 PM Amzy

3:15PM – 4:00 PM Andy Frasco & the U.N.

4:45PM – 5:30 PM Ty Dolla $ign

6:30PM – 7:30 PM Miguel

8:30PM – 9:40 PM Kendrick Lamar

PAPER STAGE

2:30PM – 3:15 PM Bayonne

4:00PM – 4:45PM Tennis

5:30PM – 6:30PM BIG K.R.I.T.

7:30PM – 8:30 PM The War on Drugs

SCISSORS STAGE

2:00PM – 2:30 PM Flaural

3:15PM – 4:00 PM Jade Bird

4:45PM – 5:30 PM Bishop Briggs

6:30PM – 7:30 PM Phoenix

THE BREAK ROOM

2:15PM – 3:00 PM Dead Set Yoga with Sunny Trails

3:15PM – 5:00 PM Deep Club Deejays

5:00PM – 6:30 PM Kim Ann Foxman

6:30PM – 8:00 PM Heidi

8:00PM – 9:30 PM Doc Martin

80s SKI LODGE

2:30PM – 3:30 PM Conservation Conversations: Holding On To Our Public

Place featuring Amy Roberts (Executive Director of

Outdoor Industry Association), Jon Miller (Founder and

CEO of Backcountry United), Mario Molina (Executive

Director of Protect Our Winters)

3:45PM – 5:30 PM Golden Girls with DJ Erin Stereo

5:45PM – 7:30 PM Trap’d in the 80’s with Milky.wav

7:45PM – 9:30 PM Goth Night with DJ Slave1

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th

ROCK STAGE

2:00PM – 2:30 PM Head for the Hills

3:15PM – 4:00 PM The Soul Rebels

4:45PM – 5:30 PM Snow Tha Product

6:30PM – 7:30 PM Sturgill Simpson

8:30PM – 9:45 PM Florence + The Machine

PAPER STAGE

2:30PM – 3:15 PM Wilderado

4:00PM – 4:45 PM Poolside

5:30PM – 6:30PM 6lack

7:30PM – 8:30 PM Young The Giant

SCISSORS STAGE

2:00PM – 2:30 PM Gasoline Lollipops

3:15PM – 4:00 PM Cherry Glazerr

4:45PM – 5:30 PM Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

6:30PM – 7:30 PM SunSquabi

THE BREAK ROOM

2:15PM – 3:00 PM Yoga with CorePower

3:15PM – 5:00 PM Weird Touch

5:00PM – 6:30 PM Eli Escobar

6:30PM – 8:00 PM Purple Disco Machine

8:00PM – 9:30 PM Tensnake

80s SKI LODGE

2:30PM – 3:30 PM Business as Activism: How the Outdoor Industry Is

Becoming a Political Force: Alex Boian (Outdoor

Industry Association), Annelise Loevlie (CEO of

Icelantic), Christian Knapp (Chief Marketing Officer of

Aspen Skiing Company)

3:45PM – 5:30 PM Whip It! With DJ Jason Heller

5:45PM – 7:30 PM 80’s Italian Disco with Weird Touch

7:45PM – 9:30 PM Shout at the Devil with Mr. Steak

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th

ROCK STAGE

1:30PM – 2:00 PM The Drunken Hearts

2:45PM – 3:30 PM Black Pumas

4:15PM – 5:00 PM Mavis Staples

6:00PM – 7:00 PM Logic

8:00PM – 10:00 PM Stevie Wonder

PAPER STAGE

2:00PM -2:45 PM Dragondeer

3:30PM – 4:15 PM Kelela

5:00PM – 6:00 PM De La Soul

7:00PM – 8:00 PM The Chainsmokers

SCISSORS STAGE

1:30PM – 2:00 PM Lost Lakes

2:45PM – 3:30 PM TBA

4:15PM – 5:00 PM Daniel Caesar

6:00PM – 7:00 PM St. Vincent

THE BREAK ROOM

1:45PM – 2:30 PM Yoga with CorePower

2:45PM – 4:30 PM Nocturnal Residents

4:30PM – 6:00 PM Soul Clap

6:00PM – 7:30 PM Leon Vynehall

7:30PM – 9:00 PM Jon Hopkins (DJ set)

80s SKI LODGE

2:00PM – 2:45 PM Off-Season: Talking to Great Athletes About Their Love

of The Outdoors: Bobby Brown, Gretchen Bleiler,

Jeremy Bloom, Julian Carr

3:15PM – 4:45 PM Big Styles Presents The Royal Rumble: Prince vs. MJ

5:15PM – 6:45 PM Truffle Shuffle for the Goonies

7:15PM – 8:15PM Back in the Day with DJ Maseo

LINK: Grandoozy