LANDOVER, Md. (CBS4) – Friday night’s Broncos-Redskins game is about more than what happens during the 60 minutes of NFL preseason play. We’re going to find out how this team handles travel.

Football players are religious about their gameday routines. When the schedule changes, it’s challenging for players to adjust overnight.

Last season, the Broncos went 1-7 on the road.

“When you’re traveling, that adds a different element to it. You want to build your mindset to go on the road and have great focus and to start fast. To overcome adversity on the road is huge. That’s a learned deal. I’m excited to see how our team handles travel. When you travel, your schedule changes. It’s late nights, it’s early travel, so it’s a good test for us,” head coach Vance Joseph said.

Road games bring many unfamiliar elements – different city, different bed, a crowd that wants you to lose, and of course, weather. Luckily, the Broncos get a chance to work out some travel kinks this weekend before the games start to count.

“When you travel, it’s uncomfortable. It’s never comfortable. Whatever schedule you have, it’s different. It’s different time zones, it’s different practice schedules, different walk-throughs. You’re traveling in suit and tie, so it’s all different. But, it’s a mindset. You have to focus on one thing and that’s winning,” Joseph said.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4.