DENVER (CBS4)– Starting next week the 16th Street Mall shuttle won’t run as frequently.

RTD is cutting back service during the week for the Mall Ride.

Instead of 90 second intervals, the buses will run on 3-minute intervals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday.

RTD is also cutting service to seven other bus routes. The changes are expected to save RTD about $2 million a year.