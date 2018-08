REDSTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – County Commissioners in Pitkin County have approved a plan to turn Redstone Castle into a bed and breakfast.

In 2016 April and Steve Carver bought the English Tudor-style castle in Redstone for more than $2 million.

It was built in 1899 and from the furniture and to the art mostly everything is original.

The Carvers done extensive renovation work on the home. So far it’s not decided when guests can start booking overnight stays there.