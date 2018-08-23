  • CBS4On Air

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– The family of an 8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier named Luna is happy to have their family dog back but is facing a hefty repair bill for her rescue on Tuesday.

“You don’t think about whats going to be next tomorrow you just want to hold your dog,” said Anne Timmerman.

Fire crews from three different agencies worked tirelessly to save Luna that was trapped under their home in Centennial for more than 30 hours.

“I just saw theses piles of dirt coming out, I’m like, ‘Where are they all going to go? How deep?’ By the end of the day, they were holding the firemen by their feet,” said Timmerman.

Crews cut through the deck and broke through concrete to free the dog. But the repairs aren’t covered by insurance.

When asked if she would do it all again, she replied, “To save my dog, of course. With no hesitation.”

A friend of Luna’s owners set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the repair bills.

