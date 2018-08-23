  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Food Rescue, KIPP Northeast Denver Middle School, Local TV, No Cost Grocery Program

By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4)– Making sure families have access to healthy food is a priority for KIPP Northeast Denver Middle School. Every school year, for the last five years, the school has been making sure anyone who needs it can get no cost groceries.

t4co food giveaway 6pkg frame 1155 Free Groceries Program Helps Families In Need With Fresh Produce

(credit: CBS)

“I think there’s a lot of challenges that families face in providing a good education for their students that might not necessarily be related to academics or quality schools,” said Gabriella Rodriguez, the school’s Community Outreach Coordinator.

t4co food giveaway 6pkg frame 116 Free Groceries Program Helps Families In Need With Fresh Produce

(credit: CBS)

Thanks to the Denver Food Rescue, every Thursday during the school year, KIPP allows anyone from the community to swing by and load up.

t4co food giveaway 6pkg frame 1035 Free Groceries Program Helps Families In Need With Fresh Produce

(credit: CBS)

Gutierrez says it ensures parents can take care of themselves and their children can show up to school with a full belly.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“It’s about food with dignity you know so this isn’t like a handout. Families are willing to work for the food and willing to do whatever they can to contribute to the community,” she said.

t4co food giveaway 6pkg frame 424 Free Groceries Program Helps Families In Need With Fresh Produce

(credit: CBS)

Some community members volunteer to help set up the food. They get first dibs on what to take home but there is plenty to go around. On Thursday, the Denver Food Rescue delivered just under 3,000 pounds of food. Organizers say they sometimes find themselves with leftover food.

Half of the food goes to KIPP’s sister program, Academy 360 in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

t4co food giveaway 6pkg frame 326 Free Groceries Program Helps Families In Need With Fresh Produce

(credit: CBS)

“The balance and nutrition is totally off I think for this neighborhood, Montbello, parts of Green Valley, we could use a lot more input,” said Audrey Senhor, a volunteer.

t4co food giveaway 6pkg frame 552 Free Groceries Program Helps Families In Need With Fresh Produce

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Jamie Leary met Senhor Thursday night as she was filling a truck with food to take to Academy 360 in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood, the second location for KIPP’s no cost grocery program.

t4co food giveaway 6pkg frame 367 Free Groceries Program Helps Families In Need With Fresh Produce

(credit: CBS)

Senhor has two grandchildren at Academy 360 and says the Montbello neighborhood wasn’t only a food desert, it has surplus of fast food restaurants. She encourages more people to take advantage of the program.

t4co food giveaway 6pkg frame 885 Free Groceries Program Helps Families In Need With Fresh Produce

(credit: CBS)

“Bring a box or a bag and we’d be happy to service you!” Senhor said enthusiastically.

t4co food giveaway 6pkg frame 1275 Free Groceries Program Helps Families In Need With Fresh Produce

(credit: CBS)

The organizers with KIPP are passionate about making sure the community it educates has every opportunity to succeed no matter what their background.

t4co food giveaway 6pkg frame 1418 Free Groceries Program Helps Families In Need With Fresh Produce

(credit: CBS)

“We work hard to make sure this is here every Thursday, rain or shine, holiday or not,” Gutierrez continued, “and it’s about food with dignity you know so this isn’t like a handout. Families are willing to work for the food and willing to do whatever they can to contribute to the community.”

t4co food giveaway 6pkg frame 1368 Free Groceries Program Helps Families In Need With Fresh Produce

(credit: CBS)

But there are no requirements. If you need healthy food, KIPP is there with no cost groceries. The program runs every Thursday. Food is delivered around 3 p.m.

t4co food giveaway 6pkg frame 2192 Free Groceries Program Helps Families In Need With Fresh Produce

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Denver Food Rescue

