ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A convenience store clerk is expected to recover after a shooting during an attempted robbery on Thursday morning.

Copter4 flew over the scene on North Pecos Street in Adams County after the shooting.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says two teenagers went into the C&K Food and Gas to rob the store.

One of the would-be robbers apparently fired a gun which injured the clerk.

The teens took off running and haven’t been arrested.