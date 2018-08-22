Filed Under:Chris Watts, Frederick, Frederick Police, Greeley, Local TV, Murder Investigation, Shanann Watts

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– The Frederick Chief of Police has penned an open letter to the community, thanking them for their strength and kindness during the tragic events that have unfolded over the past 10 days.

frederick missing family transfer frame 0 Frederick Police Chief Thanks Community After Tragedy

(credit: CBS)

Frederick Police Chief Todd D. Norris released the letter on Wednesday afternoon, thanking officers with his department and personnel with the FBI, CBI, DA’s office, Colorado State Patrol, officers from Dacano, Longmont and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

frederick family murder 6pkg frame 2366 Frederick Police Chief Thanks Community After Tragedy

(credit: CBS)

It reads, in part, “I’m proud of the way all the agencies came together and continued to work as one to achieve justice. I’ve been working for the Town for the past 26 years and the overwhelming support we have received from this community is unprecedented. As your Chief, I’m honored to be involved in a community such as ours.”

frederick family vigil jeff todd frame 2522 Frederick Police Chief Thanks Community After Tragedy

(credit: CBS)

He went on to encourage everyone to get involved in their community and to “keep Shanann, Bella and Celeste in your thoughts, hearts and prayers.”

Those who want to send letters of encouragement and gratitude to the police department are encouraged to send them to:

Frederick Police Department

c/o Town of Frederick

P.O. Box 435

Frederick, CO 80530

