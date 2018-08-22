SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – Coloradans love to hike and bike our mountain trails, but with weather and wear, the trails need maintenance. One Summit County organization is bringing volunteers together to fix up the forest trails.

“This section here used to be just some low rocks,” one volunteer described the work she was doing. “We’re filling it in so it’s raised on either side, so the water should just flow off, rather than sitting on the trail.”

Building up trails to withstand weather, that the kind of project that makes Colorado such a great place for outdoor activities.

“We have about 60 projects that take place throughout the season,” said Doozie Martin, the program manager at Friends of the Dillon Ranger District.

LINK: Sign-up for Xcel Energy’s Day of Service

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District focuses entirely on trial maintenance and habitat health within the National Forest. They do it all with volunteer labor.

“They are really the life blood of what we do,” Martin explained.

Their volunteers come from all over the state and the world.

“We’re from Australia, and we’re volunteering for the FDRD,” said Jodie Henningsen, a volunteer for the day.

When asked, the volunteers have similar reasons as to why they do this work.

“We like to ride the trails, and we like to help, and put back a little,” Henningsen told CBS4.

“I’m just a big mountain biker, hiker, and live in Summit County, and just want to improve the county’s trails,” said Scott Daizey, another volunteer for the day.

They aren’t afraid to swing a pick ax or get dirty to get the job done, making the National Forest an inviting place for everyone.

“We all have an impact on it, but just like the folks here today, they’re here to basically give back, and help our National Forests flourish for years to come,” Martin said.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

For everyone who posts these types of stories in WordPress, let’s start using this code instead from now on (and please remember to check the Together 4 Colorado category):

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4