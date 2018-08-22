By Alan Gionet

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Award-winning wildlife photographer Jackie Crivello was expecting another great day for photography in Estes Park Wednesday morning. With her camera in hand to shoot photos, she soon found herself coming to the rescue of a big bull elk.

The elk was tangled in the chains of a swing set along Fall River Road. As powerful as the animal was, it could not break free. Jackie started making calls. She contacted Colorado Parks and Wildlife and got a recording.

She then called 911. They told her someone was coming, but she continued to watch the elk struggle.

“Over an hour passed, and so I called State Patrol and told them I was going in to cut the elk out because no one was coming. And then, within moments help arrived… I couldn’t stand to see him suffering!”

A Parks and Wildlife officer darted the elk. Soon after it was tranquilized and he freed the animal.

The officer poured water on the elk to keep it cool as it came to again. Jackie says the whole thing took about three hours.

The elk was woozy as it got up, but soon, it gained its feet. The animal appeared to be doing fine as it headed back into the woods. Now back to that photography.

Alan Gionet is anchor of CBS4 This Morning and reports on a wide variety of issues and “Good Question” stories. He started at CBS4 in 1994. Follow Alan on Twitter @AlanGTV or on Facebook.