CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A search is ongoing for at least four suspects after a Cherry Hills Village police officer got shot and injured while responding to a home invasion and robbery.

The shooting happened late Monday night near the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and Sedgwick Drive. That’s in the Devonshire Heights neighborhood.

The male officer is a 7 year veteran of the police force. His name is Cory Sack, and he is in good spirits at the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

GOOD NEWS. Cherry PD says injured officer, Corey Sack, is conscious and in good spirits for what he’s been through. With wife and two kids and hospital now. @CBSDenver — Makenzie O'Keefe (@makenziepokeefe) August 21, 2018

Officers responded to a 911 hangup call at the home at 11 p.m. Sack was shot inside the house when gunfire was exchanged but was able to get out. He was shot twice, in the leg and ankle. No residents of the home were hurt, although they were in the home at the time.

“All the residents of the house are now safe,” said Cherry Hills Village Police Chief Michelle Tovrea on Tuesday morning.

Tovrea said that people should “shelter in place” in the neighborhood while the search goes on.

She said two of the suspects were inside the home when the shooting happened. They were described as black males wearing dark clothing

Tovrea said she doesn’t recall there ever being an officer-involved shooting in Cherry Hills Village.