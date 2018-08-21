  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– The star of the hit CBS show “How I Met Your Mother” is coming to Denver next month.

Neil Patrick Harris will visit the Alamo Drafthouse Sloan’s Lake location on Sept. 27 for a book talk, movie screening and to meet fans.

gettyimages 939378572 Neil Patrick Harris To Visit Denver Next Month

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 28: Neil Patrick Harris attends Build at Build Studio on March 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Tickets are on sale for $10 each but they are going fast. Those attending must buy the book, which is the second in his “Magic Misfits” series. It will be published a coupld of days before his visit to Denver.

The screening is a film that has yet to be named.

