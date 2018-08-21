By Karen Morfitt

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – An 8-year-old Jack Russell Terrier named Luna found herself in some trouble underneath a home in Littleton. Firefighters say she could be heard barking for help on Tuesday.

Fire crews from three different agencies worked tirelessly to save a family dog that was trapped under their home for more than 30 hours.

“I started digging at 7 o’clock this morning through that slab over there with my little tools,” Luna’s owner Terrence Timmerman said.

The Timmerman’s believe Luna was chasing a rabbit when she got stuck under a concrete slab below the house.

Anne Timmerman says on Monday morning they had no idea how to respond.

“We felt like we were never going to get her.”

That is when fire crews were called in to help, working for hours just to rescue Luna.

“They showed up in force and massively, and the neighbors showed up, and it just became this great adventure. There was just one thing to do, is get her out of there,” Terrence said.

When fire crews realized the rescue was going to be more difficult than they anticipated, the technical rescue team from South Metro Fire came in and pulled out all of the stops, first cutting open Timmerman’s deck and then slicing through a concrete slab underneath the home.

“Whether it’s an animal or a human, it’s a big deal to us and we will put in every effort we can,” Capt. Scott Richardson said about the time and hours spent on the rescue.

By the end of the day, the Timmerman’s had neighbors, friends, family, animal control and even strangers showing up in their backyard offering to help.

Together they waited… everyone watching for a sign of little Luna.

“It was just phenomenal how the community helped out,“ Terrence said.

After more than six hours of working to free Luna, she would finally pop her head out, met by a crowd of cheers.

“Relief! Big relief, big, big, big relief,” Anne said.

By the end of the rescue, Terrence had a massive hole outside his home stretching from one side to the other, damage he could care less about now that he has Luna back.

While, Terrence may have started the rescue, he says he would never have finished it on his own.

“Seventeen of me with the tools maybe” Terrence laughed. “Yeah, there’s no way in hell I could have done this I am so grateful for these guys.”

