DENVER (CBS4)– The Highlands neighborhood in Denver is getting rid of a traditional intersection and replacing it with a traffic circle. It’s a temporary fix that may become permanent.

Crews installed the traffic circle at 35th Avenue and Raleigh on Monday. By the time they’re through there will be three traffic circles on 35th Avenue.

Denver Public Works hopes the traffic circles will help slow down traffic and make cyclists more visible.

The traffic circles will stay through the winter months.

If they work out as planned, the traffic circles will become permanent.