PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — It’s not unusual for police dispatchers to answer 911 calls, only to have the caller hang up. It happened in Pueblo earlier this month. But what happened next may strike some as a little spooky.

On Aug. 11, the Pueblo Police Department Communications Center got what they refer to as an “abandoned 911” call at 3:28 a.m.

According to police, the call came from Imperial Memorial Gardens, a funeral home and cemetery located at 5450 West State Hwy 78.

“An Emergency Services Dispatcher answered the phone just as the line disconnected but received no response from anyone on the line. police stated.

An officer was sent to check it out and the dispatcher called the number.

Police documents show the call was answered — but no one spoke. It was “just static.” You can listen to the call here.

Officers went to check out the funeral home, but it was locked up and dark — with no one in sight.

“Probably just line trouble, right? Let’s go with that,” Capt. Tom Rummel told the Pueblo Chieftain.