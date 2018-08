DENVER (CBS4) — Pop star Sam Smith may have found a new love in Denver. Smith seems smitten over a stranger’s puppy!

He posted a heart-melting photo on Monday.

People on Twitter couldn’t contain their emotions.

Never wished to be a dog so bad in my whole entire life pic.twitter.com/9gxBRPyHIC — smiffy🔱 (@nusmth) August 20, 2018

❤❤❤❤❤ Aw too cute for words 😭😍 Two puppies 🐶🐶 pic.twitter.com/VxHQR3QDjd — Maren Knoechel⚓️ (@HamburgSamSmith) August 20, 2018

“what a cutie with those sad puppy eyes! & the doggo’s a looker too” @KrabbyKam replied.

Smith is performing at the Pepsi Center on Aug. 21 as part of his “The Thrill Of It All Tour.”