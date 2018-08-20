FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Fountain police and the Colorado State Patrol responded to a Greyhound bus crash on Interstate 25 near Academy Boulevard Monday night. Investigators tell CBS4 a passenger assaulted the driver with a knife.

The bus was headed to Denver. Police say the suspect also threatened other passengers.

The assault on the driver caused him to crash into a guardrail. Police say several passengers suffered minor injuries.

Police arrested the suspect and say he deliberately caused the crash.

Details about why have not been released. Another bus was set to pick up the passengers to take them to their destinations.