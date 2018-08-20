DENVER (CBS4)– It’s back to school for thousands of students in Denver as they walked or rode the bus to school on Monday morning.

More than 90,000 Denver Public Schools students headed back to class for the fall semester.

Police in Denver reminded drivers to be cautious for children walking to school, at school bus stops and posted school zones.

This will be the last back to school day for DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg. He is retiring after 10 years at the helm.

During his tenure, Denver had the fastest enrollment growth of any city in the country. He has also worked to increase the graduation rate for the district, something he achieved this past May.

He hopes the person who fills his shoes will take care of the teachers.

“We’ve got a terrific group of teachers and school leaders. To be an educator is an enormously complex and sophisticated profession and we have to keep investing in the learning, and growing, and feedback, and coaching of our teachers and principals. So above all invest in our people,” said Boasberg.

The new superintendent for DPS should be announced in November.