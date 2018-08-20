By Romi Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– We knew the Broncos had a good draft back in April. But we didn’t expect them to be this good this early.

At this point in the year, with training camp coming to a close, I expected to be talking a whole lot about Case Keenum. But the 2018 rookie class is stealing the show. Rookie contributions accounted for more than half of the 23 points the Broncos scored last night. This year’s rookie class is quickly living up to expectations – and they’re just getting started.

The Broncos first points of their second preseason game came from rookie Bradley Chubb, whose first career sack in the NFL resulted in a safety.

“I saw him fumble the snap and I tried to pick it up, but thought I might as well do the safe thing and tackle him… that’s how it happened… it was just felt good. Something I want to keep feeling. Just have to keep working. The Redskins are next – I hope to get one on them as well,” Bradley Chubb said after the game.

Playing down the line from Von Miller is a big responsibility – and Bradley Chubb is fully embracing the challenge.

“People in the game are looking at him. I feel like it puts the pressure on me a little bit more. They want to run at me, see what I can do, see if I can prove myself. I feel like having him on the other side is fun and definitely a test for me as well,” Chubb said.

Running back Royce Freeman was the next rookie to score, bulldozing his way up the middle to cap off an 82-yard drive. Freeman already has two touchdowns in two games.

“Whenever my name is called to go out there, just to go out there and try to make plays happen, try go out there and contribute and try to help the team move the ball down the field.” Freeman said.

And last but certainly not least, the third rookie to find the end zone was wide receiver Courtland Sutton… A 16-yard bullet from second year-rookie Chad Kelly.

“I look at it as another day in the office and another opportunity. That’s really all it is to me. I try not to overhype it, but it was a great and an experience and I’m not going to downplay it. It was a great experience, my first touchdown in the NFL, the first of many. I celebrated tonight, but then move on to the next week,” Sutton said.

This year’s crop of rookies are as impressive off the field as they are under the lights.

“I feel like we’re doing well, but we’re nowhere near where we want to be. We’ve got to keep progressing, get better not only for ourselves, but the team,” Chubb said of his rookie class.

“We all came in and were ready to work hard. Whatever the coaches were willing to teach us, we were trying to apply it every day and didn’t take anything for granted, so I feel like we have a very hard-working class.” Freeman added.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.