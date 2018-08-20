FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The third trial for a Fort Collins woman accused of resisting arrest began on Monday.

Police body cam video shows Officer Randall Klamser slamming Michaella Surat to the ground in April 2017.

Before that happened, the video shows Surat pushing the officer and fighting him off.

Surat is on trial for misdemeanor resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

The first trial in January ended in a mistrial and the second trial in April was continued.

Klamser was cleared of any wrongdoing.