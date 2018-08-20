DILLON, Colo. (CBS4)– Loveland Ski Area is making progress on its new high-speed lift.

In June, the ski area asked the public to weigh in on choosing a name and “Chet’s Dream” was chosen in honor of Chet Upham.

Loveland is hoping to get it up and running for opening day.

Upham is well-known for his love and dedication to the ski area.

“Chet became a partner in Loveland Ski Tow Company in 1956 and immediately convinced the other partners it was time to install what would be Loveland’s first chairlift and only the third such lift in Colorado, Lift 1. While a major force in the formative years from 1956, it was when Chet bought out the other partners in 1972 that the true potential for Loveland was realized. From that day forward, the Upham Family has owned and operated Loveland Ski Area,” read the statement from Loveland Ski Area when the name was chosen.

The old lift has been removed and crews are currently digging holes for the new towers.

The name was picked from 3,000 entries.