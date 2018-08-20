By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Broncos are parting ways with offensive lineman Menelik Watson.

The Broncos designated Watson as reserve/injured on Monday morning and will release him once healthy. Watson has been dealing with a strained pectoral muscle and was considered week-to-week after undergoing an MRI last week.

Watson signed a 3-year deal the join the Broncos before the 2017 season, but played in just seven games last season. The move will cost the Broncos as his base salary of $5.5 million became fully guaranteed back in March.

After the Broncos added Jared Veldheer this offseason Watson moved from tackle to guard, but never found his footing in training camp. He was listed as the backup right guard behind Conor McGovern on the Broncos initial depth chart.

The Broncos will play their third preseason game on Friday in Washington.

