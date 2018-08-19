FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – About 400 Midway residents, near Fountain, are being told they need to boil their water for safe consumption.

Officials blame storms from Friday for damaging the water delivery system and causing a leak. The same storm system caused dangerous flooding in Hanover. Rescuers saved 11 stranded people, but no one was hurt.

Workers are trying to find the leak and fix it, but it’s not clear when that will happen or when residents can stop boiling their water.

The problem has caused a total water outage for 200 homes.

KKTV, a CBS affiliate, reports the Hanover Fire Department is helping affected residents.

“For residents that have been impacted by water outage from Wigwam Water line break, Hanover Fire Department will assist in:

– Water for animals, Hanover FD will haul water to fill livestock tanks. Call Chief Tatum at 719-492-2729 to set up a delivery.

– Showers at Hanover Station 2 are open until 2 p.m. For showers, please call station 2 at 719-382-1900.

If there are any other needs due to no water that we are missing please give Chief Tatum a call and we will see what we can do.”