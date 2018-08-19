LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – One Colorado newborn won’t have trouble remembering her exact birth date, no less birth time, for the rest of her life. Luciana Castillo was born at 1818 hours on the 18th of August in the year 2018 at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

What’s more unique about Luciana’s birthdate (8/18/18) is it reads the same forward and it does backward, also known as a palindrome.

Mom and Dad, Erika Crespin and Derrick Castillo of Greeley, arrived at the hospital on Saturday morning ready to welcome baby Luciana into the world. It wasn’t until about nine hours later, she was the one ready to enter our world.

To add to the family’s story, Luciana’s older sister is 8 years old.

Sunday actually wraps up a 10-day stretch of palindrome dates, hospital officials said.

The 8/18/18 date holds other significance according to the wedding website The Knot. It says it is the most popular day to get married.