DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos safety Will Parks injured his leg on Saturday night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

The Broncos are playing the Bears in their second preseason game. The injury happened at the end of the first quarter.

Parks had to be helped off the field after he went down grabbing his left knee.

Parks is up. Being helped off the field by trainers on each side. Walking very gingerly. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) August 19, 2018

He was limping on the sideline afterwards.

Parks is a third-year safety out of Arizona.