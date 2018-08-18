Filed Under:Colorado Classic, Denver County, Jefferson County, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly 200 bicyclists kicked off a soggy Stage 3 of the Colorado Classic on Saturday morning. Men started earlier in the morning at Coors Field, and women followed afterward at 12:30 p.m.

The races traveled through portions Jefferson and Denver counties. Sunday is Stage 4 of the classic.

That stretch will start and end in the River Arts North District, also known as RiNo, with cyclists traveling through parts of Uptown and City Park.

A 21-year-old Dutch cyclist, Pascal Eenkhoorn, won Saturday’s race.

