DENVER (CBS4) – Welcome to the NFL, Bradley Chubb!

The Broncos first round draft pick sacked Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky for a safety on Saturday night in the first quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Trubisky was trying to recover a fumble when he was sacked in the end zone.

It was the first points of the game for either team. The Broncos took a 2-0 lead with the big play.

That’s a nice way to endear yourself to the home fans, Bradley Chubb. Broncos take a 2-0 lead with 7:44 to go in the 1st. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) August 19, 2018

Chubb was selected No. 5 in the NFL Draft in April.