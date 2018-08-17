SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Every day Coloradans are working together to make our communities even stronger. CBS4 is committed to telling those people’s stories. “Together With Karen Leigh” highlights what Coloradans are doing to make the communities where we live even better!

See links from this week’s show below:

2018 CoBank Colorado Open Championships

www.thefirstteegreenvalleyranch.org

WHERE LEGENDS BEGIN® The Colorado Open Golf Foundation proudly hosts the CoBank Colorado Open Championships annually to benefit the programming efforts of The First Tee of Green Valley Ranch, LPGA*USGA Girls Golf & Colorado PGA Golf In Schools. 2018 REGISTRATION IS OPEN!! 2018 Registration is open as of March 1st.

https://www.thefirstteegreenvalleyranch.org/2017-cobank-colorado-open-championship-schedule/

Venus de Miles

www.venusdemiles.com

We want your Venus de Miles experience to go beyond event day so we have created groups and opportunities for you to engage with other like-minded ladies throughout the spring and summer.

Affordable Arts Festival – Affordable Arts, Fine Arts

https://affordableartsfestival.com/

Fine arts festival where all of the art is $100 or less. The best place for affordable arts in Denver.