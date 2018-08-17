Breaking NewsCoroner Positively Identifies Bodies Found Belong To Watts Family
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    7:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMWhistleblower
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Every day Coloradans are working together to make our communities even stronger. CBS4 is committed to telling those people’s stories. “Together With Karen Leigh” highlights what Coloradans are doing to make the communities where we live even better!

See links from this week’s show below:

2018 CoBank Colorado Open Championships

www.thefirstteegreenvalleyranch.org

WHERE LEGENDS BEGIN® The Colorado Open Golf Foundation proudly hosts the CoBank Colorado Open Championships annually to benefit the programming efforts of The First Tee of Green Valley Ranch, LPGA*USGA Girls Golf & Colorado PGA Golf In Schools. 2018 REGISTRATION IS OPEN!! 2018 Registration is open as of March 1st.

https://www.thefirstteegreenvalleyranch.org/2017-cobank-colorado-open-championship-schedule/

Venus de Miles

www.venusdemiles.com

We want your Venus de Miles experience to go beyond event day so we have created groups and opportunities for you to engage with other like-minded ladies throughout the spring and summer.

Affordable Arts Festival – Affordable Arts, Fine Arts

https://affordableartsfestival.com/

Fine arts festival where all of the art is $100 or less. The best place for affordable arts in Denver.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s