TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4)– The Town of Telluride wants to see less plastic ending up in landfills.

The town council is cracking down on food and beverage businesses, hoping to limit the amount of plastic waste that travels from town into landfills.

The council will vote on the ordinance later this fall, according to the Telluride Daily Planet.

In 2010, members decided to ban plastic bags and say this new ordinance falls in line with the town’s ethics.