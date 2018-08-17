BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Reservoir swim beach is back open after being temporarily closed due to high bacteria levels.

Officials closed the beach on Thursday after testing showed elevated risk for E. coli, most likely due to geese or other wildlife.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment requires natural swim areas like the one at Boulder Reservoir be tested for a certain strain of E.coli every week.

A similar closure took place last month and it also lasted for about a day.

Boating, waterskiing and fishing at the reservoir weren’t affected by the closure.