  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder, Boulder County, Boulder Reservoir, Local TV

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder Reservoir swim beach is back open after being temporarily closed due to high bacteria levels.

boulder reservoir swim beach Swim Beach Reopens At Boulder Reservoir

(credit: CBS)

Officials closed the beach on Thursday after testing showed elevated risk for E. coli, most likely due to geese or other wildlife.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment requires natural swim areas like the one at Boulder Reservoir be tested for a certain strain of E.coli every week.

A similar closure took place last month and it also lasted for about a day.

Boating, waterskiing and fishing at the reservoir weren’t affected by the closure.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s