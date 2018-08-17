Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, El Paso County, Mandy Horvath, Manitou Incline
(credit: Colorado Springs Police)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandy Horvath, a double amputee who went viral online for scaling the Manitou Incline and Pikes Peak, is facing serious charges after allegedly assaulting a medic.

KKTV reports the 25-year-old was arrested this week in Colorado Springs.

Police released her mugshot Friday.

She is facing second-degree assault, DUI, and DUI driving with excessive alcoholic content charges.

Comments
