Double Amputee Who Scaled Manitou Incline Arrested For DUI And AssaultMandy Horvath, a double amputee who went viral online for scaling the Manitou Incline and Pikes Peak, is facing serious charges after allegedly assaulting a medic. Matt Yurus reports.

Westminster Police Department Seeking Public's Help In Finding Missing WomanThe Westminster Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman last seen in Federal Heights more than a month ago. Investigators say Rosio Flores attended a family event at Camenisch Park on July 10. Matt Yurus reports.

Motorcycle Officer Seriously Hurt In Crash Released From HospitalThe Lakewood police officer who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash two weeks ago was released from the hospital on Friday. The Lakewood Police Department says Agent Mark O'Donnell still has a long recovery ahead. Matt Yurus reports.

Things To Do In Denver This Weekend!The dog days of summer are almost over, but spoiling your animal is always in season!