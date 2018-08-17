Comments
(credit: Colorado Springs Police)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Mandy Horvath, a double amputee who went viral online for scaling the Manitou Incline and Pikes Peak, is facing serious charges after allegedly assaulting a medic.
KKTV reports the 25-year-old was arrested this week in Colorado Springs.
Police released her mugshot Friday.
Horvath, Mandy Lucile, 25, was arrested on the charges of Second Degree Assault (Class Four Felony), DUI (Misdemean… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) August 17, 2018
She is facing second-degree assault, DUI, and DUI driving with excessive alcoholic content charges.
