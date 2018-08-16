BREAKING NEWS'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dead at 76 from pancreatic cancer
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Weld County deputy was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after being involved in a shooting.

Weld County Deputy Shot In Late Night Disturbance

The deputy is in “stable condition,” according to a release from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

The department also reports that the suspect was shot, and condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting happened on the 2200 Block of Northwest C Street in Greeley.

The Greeley Tribune reports that neighbors say they heard three shots about 9:30 Wednesday night, but couldn’t tell if all the shots came from the same gun.

Anyone with information is asked about the shooting is asked to call (970) 356-4015.

