By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Elizabeth Burke has two sons with severe allergies, so she needs to have an EpiPen handy at all times. Even with insurance, it’s costing her family hundreds of dollars a year.

“It’s costing so much more, we don’t buy as many. You know we didn’t buy them out of luxury we bought them out of necessity,” she told CBS4.

Some relief may be in sight. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday cleared Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to start selling generic versions EpiPen and EpiPen Jr., years after the Israeli drug maker requested it.

“I’m excited there’s a new generic EpiPen if the price goes down dramatically. It’s going to help countless numbers of families who have to deal with this issue everyday,” said Burke.

Dr. BJ Lanser, a pediatric allergist at National Jewish Health, and says it will definitely help when it comes to EpiPen shortages. Something that’s common this time of year with so many kids going back to school. He adds that with more competition, the price of the devices could go down, but it may take some time.

“It may be a year before we see any effect as far as competition and pricing,” said Lanser.

Elizabeth says for many families across the country, some relief can’t come soon enough.

“For us it’s become on top of everything else we’re paying it’s just another added expense in terms it shouldn’t have to be that expensive.”

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.