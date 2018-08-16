FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – Neighbors of the Watts family and those who didn’t even know them came to the Watts family home in Frederick on Thursday, to place stuffed animals and flowers at the memorial for the pregnant mother and her two young daughters.

The two girls attended preschool nearby where parents and teachers were distraught at the news that they are gone.

Shanann Watts disappeared with their two daughters on Monday sometime before 2 p.m. Chris Watts was arrested Wednesday evening and taken to Weld County Jail just after 11:30 p.m.

Court documents are sealed in the case at least until Monday and so far police haven’t revealed what motive there might have been for the murders. They also aren’t saying so far how the woman and the children were killed.

Watts is tentatively facing six charges, three for first degree murder and three for tampering with evidence.

Tributes to Shanann, Bella and Celeste Watts are being left outside their home. Neighbors told CBS4 they are angry and confused after what has happened.

“I got 15 grandkids and nine great-grandkids and it bothers me a lot, as a man, you know? How can a man do that to a child?” said Baltasar Gutierrez, a man who didn’t know the Watts family but came to the memorial.