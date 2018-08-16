  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Chris Watts, Colorado Murder, Frederick, Frederick Police, Local TV, Shanann Watts, Weld County

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – Neighbors of the Watts family and those who didn’t even know them came to the Watts family home in Frederick on Thursday, to place stuffed animals and flowers at the memorial for the pregnant mother and her two young daughters.

The two girls attended preschool nearby where parents and teachers were distraught at the news that they are gone.

frederick community 12vo frame 697 Neighbors, Friends Honor Memories Of Shanann Watts, 2 Children

(credit: CBS)

Shanann Watts disappeared with their two daughters on Monday sometime before 2 p.m. Chris Watts was arrested Wednesday evening and taken to Weld County Jail just after 11:30 p.m.

shanann watts chris watts murder case Neighbors, Friends Honor Memories Of Shanann Watts, 2 Children

Chris Watts (credit: Weld County/CBS)

Court documents are sealed in the case at least until Monday and so far police haven’t revealed what motive there might have been for the murders. They also aren’t saying so far how the woman and the children were killed.

Watts is tentatively facing six charges, three for first degree murder and three for tampering with evidence.

frederick family 2 Neighbors, Friends Honor Memories Of Shanann Watts, 2 Children

(credit: CBS)

Tributes to Shanann, Bella and Celeste Watts are being left outside their home. Neighbors told CBS4 they are angry and confused after what has happened.

frederick community 12vo frame 607 Neighbors, Friends Honor Memories Of Shanann Watts, 2 Children

(credit: CBS)

“I got 15 grandkids and nine great-grandkids and it bothers me a lot, as a man, you know? How can a man do that to a child?” said Baltasar Gutierrez, a man who didn’t know the Watts family but came to the memorial.

frederick community 12vo frame 0 Neighbors, Friends Honor Memories Of Shanann Watts, 2 Children

(credit: CBS)

