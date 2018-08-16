FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities say they are certain they have found the body of missing pregnant Frederick woman Shanann Watts. Her husband Chris Watts faces murder charges in the case, and the location of the bodies of their two children is known but police are still working to recover them.

“We have strong reason to believe that we know where the bodies of the children are and recovery efforts are in process on that,” said Colorado Bureau of Investigation director John Camper in a Thursday morning news conference.

Shanann Watts disappeared with their two daughters on Monday sometime before 2 p.m. Chris Watts was arrested Wednesday evening and taken to Weld County Jail just after 11:30 p.m.

Court documents are sealed in the case at least until Monday and so far police haven’t revealed what motive there might have been for the murders. They also aren’t saying so far how the woman and the children were killed.

“This is absolutely the worst possible outcome that we could possibly imagine. And I think our hearts are broken for the town of Frederick as much as anybody’s,” said Camper.

Watts is tentatively facing six charges, three for first degree murder and three for tampering with evidence. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said his office is working to determine what formal charges will be filed in the case.

Shanann’s family provided a statement to CBS4 overnight, saying “It is with deep hurt, confusion and anger to confirm our beautiful cousin Shanann Watts, her unborn child, and her two angelic daughters, Bella (4), Celeste (3) were viciously murdered by husband Chris Watts; who confessed to the killings. Please keep Shanann’s parents and brother in your prayers.”

Frederick police Sgt. Ian Albert said this case has been difficult for his department as well as the community.

“It has been earth shattering. Our small department, with 20 plus officers, we’ve been working around the clock on this,” he said. “It’s been nonstop.”

A man who says he is Shanann’s brother called Chris Watts a “heartless psychopath” in a Facebook post.

A day after Shanann and the children disappeared, the CBI issued an Endangered Missing Alert for them. Police passed out flyers with pictures of the family to passing drivers on Wednesday afternoon in hopes of getting more information from the public.

One of Shanann’s friends posted on Facebook saying she left her phone, purse, car seats and children’s medicine at home early Monday morning.

Chris Watts is an employee of Anadarko Petroleum. The company issued a statement saying “We are heartbroken by this, and our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones and friends of the Watts family. We will continue to support law enforcement in its investigation.”

Police say there is no danger to the public after the murders.