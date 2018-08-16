FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Frederick have arrested the husband of a pregnant woman who disappeared with their two daughters on Monday. Investigators were seen taking evidence out of the family’s home which included a truck.

Chris Watts was booked into the Weld County Jail overnight. He is facing six charges, three for first degree murder and three for tampering with evidence. He is currently being held without bond.

Investigators have not yet detailed what Chris Watts reportedly confessed to them. However, the family of Shanann Watts has also been told that Chris Watts has agreed to bring officers to the location of the bodies, so they may be recovered.

There’s a heavy police presence at the Watts home in Fredrick and police are towing a truck from the street. The most activity seen here since the investigation began pic.twitter.com/CVrLKKqK6C — Jeff Todd (@CBS4Jeff) August 16, 2018

One of Shanann’s friends posted on Facebook saying she left her phone, purse, car seats and children’s medicine at home early Monday morning.

Shanann’s family provided a statement to CBS4, saying “It is with deep hurt, confusion and anger to confirm our beautiful cousin Shanann Watts, her unborn child, and her two angelic daughters, Bella (4), Celeste (3) were viciously murdered by husband Chris Watts; who confessed to the killings. Please keep Shanann’s parents and brother in your prayers.”

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for Shanann Watts and her daughters, Bella and Celeste, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police passed out flyers to passing motorists in Frederick on Wednesday afternoon in hopes of more information from the public.

Frederick Police will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to update the case.