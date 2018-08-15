  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police say they are looking for at least one mountain lion which killed a cat inside a home. The home is on Marine Street.

Police say it took more than an hour to remove the mountain lion from the home — less lethal force was used, and the animal was not hurt.

Since then, the community has been calling Colorado Parks and Wildlife about mountain lion sightings all over town, according to the Boulder Daily Camera.

Wildlife officers believe there are two mountain lions making the rounds. Officers want to capture them to either relocate them or put them down.

Boulder police remind residents to keep doors and windows closed at night and when they are not home.

LINK: Living With Mountain Lions

