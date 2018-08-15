  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The sugary drink tax in Boulder is bringing much more money than expected. In the first year, tax revenue is projected to be more than $5 million.

Officials estimated the ordinance would bring in $3.8 million. Under TABOR, the city has to give the difference back to distributors.

However, in a first vote on Tuesday night, the city council supported putting the issue on the November ballot to let voters decide if the city can keep that extra cash and put it toward the city’s Healthy Lifestyle Programs.

LINK: Sugar Sweetened Beverage Tax Information

