By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Thanks in large part to the numerous thunderstorms on Tuesday, temperatures stayed below normal for the middle of August. That changes on Wednesday with high temperatures back near 90° in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas.

denver skyline generic Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Turning Hotter With Isolated Storms

Denver on Wednesday morning (credit: CBS)

The chance for thunderstorms in Denver and along the Front Range on Wednesday is also MUCH smaller compared to Tuesday. And if a stray happens to impact the metro area, the likelihood of it being severe is slim.

It’s a different story for the central and southern mountains of Colorado where several thunderstorms are expected during the late afternoon and evening. Those storms should move straight east toward Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Walsenburg. And that’s why we expect nearly all of the storms to stay south of Monument Hill and away from the metro area.

In terms of severe weather, a few storms in SE Colorado including the Lamar area could become severe with large hail and/or damaging wind. Elsewhere severe weather is not expected.

41 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Turning Hotter With Isolated Storms

Additional small chances for late day thunderstorms are also in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Then a better chance for thunderstorms develops again for Saturday including the threat for severe storms again especially east of I-25. The chance will be highest during the late afternoon and early evening with a 30% chance of a thunderstorm near Mile High with the Broncos kickoff with the Bears Saturday evening.

2 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Turning Hotter With Isolated Storms

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Turning Hotter With Isolated Storms

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Turning Hotter With Isolated Storms

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

