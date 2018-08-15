  • CBS4On Air

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – Late Wednesday night, Frederick Police say they have arrested the husband of a pregnant woman who disappeared with their two daughters on Monday. Investigators were seen taking evidence out of the family’s home which included a truck.

watts home 1 Husband Detained In Case Of Missing Pregnant Mom & 2 Daughters

(credit: CBS)

Investigators have not yet detailed what Chris Watts reportedly confessed to them. However, the family of Shanann Watts has also been told that Chris Watts has agreed to bring officers to the location of the bodies, so they may be recovered.

One of Shanann’s friends posted on Facebook saying she left her phone, purse, car seats and children’s medicine at home early Monday morning.

Shanann’s family provided a statement to CBS4, saying “It is with deep hurt, confusion and anger to confirm our beautiful cousin Shanann Watts, her unborn child, and her two angelic daughters, Bella (4), Celeste (3) were viciously murdered by husband Chris Watts; who confessed to the killings. Please keep Shanann’s parents and brother in your prayers.”

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for Shanann Watts and her daughters, Bella and Celeste, on Tuesday afternoon.

frederick missing family transfer frame 0 Husband Detained In Case Of Missing Pregnant Mom & 2 Daughters

(credit: CBS)

Police passed out flyers to passing motorists in Frederick on Wednesday afternoon in hopes of more information from the public.

Frederick Police will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning to update the case.

 

