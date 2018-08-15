FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– The FBI and CBI have joined the search for a woman who is pregnant and her two young daughters after they disappeared.

Shannan Watts, 34, and her two daughters, ages 3 and 4, are missing. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for all three Tuesday afternoon.

Shannan is also 15 weeks pregnant.

One of her friends posted on Facebook that Shannan left her phone, purse, car seats and children’s medicine at home early Monday morning.

Police say that the family says it is very unusual for their whereabouts to be unknown.

Additional Information from Frederick Police:

If you have any information regarding this case, Please contact Det. Dave Baumhover at 303-652-4222 or dbaumhover@frederickco.gov, or the Frederick Police Department at 720-382-5700 with any information regarding this BOLO.