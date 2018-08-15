By Dominic Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A few years ago Alfred Archuleta never dreamed he’d be where he is now. The 58-year-old veteran was homeless and finding a job wasn’t easy.

“It was hard, living day to day, going couch to couch,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia. “Sometimes I felt I was getting discriminated against because of my age. I was really looking at my life and for a career,” said Archuleta.

That’s when he found himself at the Select Center for Advanced Manufacturing. It was launched by Golden-based CoorsTek, Activate Workforce Solutions and The Mile High Workshop.

It’s an organization that helps people who may have been homeless, recently out of jail, or just down on their luck find a job.

“They come out of here with that benefit that they’ll be going into a great job with a great company up in Golden,” said Glenn Fritts, Director of Ceramics Training at Mile High Workshop.

Fritts was Archuleta’s instructor. During the free, three week training he program taught Archuleta how to manufacture specialized ceramics.

Upon successful completion of the training program, where trainees work one-on-one with a nationally certified instructor, trainees will be considered for a full-time position at one of the CoorsTek manufacturing locations. The job comes with competitive wages and benefits.

Since the soft launch in the fall of 2017, five participants have completed the program and been hired at the CoorsTek Ninth Street Facility in Golden. Archuleta was the program’s first graduate and is now working at CoorsTek.

The program also teaches life skills that are necessary in order to keep a job.

“We have teamed up with Mile High Workshop and Activate Workforce Solutions to come alongside people in our community who are overcoming barriers in their lives,” said Michael Coors, Co-CEO at CoorsTek. “Being able to help people find personal pride and fulfillment in meaningful careers aligns perfectly with the values of CoorsTek. I’d challenge other business leaders to consider and act on our shared responsibility with organizations like these to support the common good of our community.”

Archuleta has a message for anyone who’s looking to bounce back and find a career they love.

“Stick with your goals and follow through with what you gotta do.”

For more information or if you’re interested in applying to the CoorsTek SELECT Center training program, please contact CoorsTek by emailing info@coorstek.com.

