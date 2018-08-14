SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Summit County Rescue Group suspended its search for a hiker who disappeared Aug. 4. Officials say the decision was made after much consideration of the search area and the number of teams working the case of Tyler Gorrell.

The rescue group was notified about Gorrell’s disappearance on Aug. 10. Gorrell’s vehicle was found at the Rock Creek winter trailhead.

Crews included 72 personnel, 11 dog teams and two flights by the Civil Air Patrol. Crews on the ground searched more than 21 square miles in the Gore Range. They say they focused heavily on an area up to three miles away from Gorrell’s vehicle.

“With a complete lack of clues as to the whereabouts of Mr. Gorrell, and no indication from the general public that he had been seen on any of the surrounding trails, the decision was to suspend the search,” officials stated in a news release.

They add if they receive credible information about Gorrell’s location they will resume the search.