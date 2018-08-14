  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Frederick Police, Local TV, Missing Mother, Missing Woman, Shannan Watts

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4)– Police are searching for a woman who is pregnant and her two young daughters after they went missing.

Shannan Watts, 34, and her two daughters, ages 3 and 4, are missing.

missing mom frederick Police Search For Missing Pregnant Mom, 2 Children

Shannan Watts (credit: Frederick Police)

Shannan is also 15 weeks pregnant.

One of her friends posted on Facebook that Shannan left her phone, purse, car seats and children’s medicine at home.

Police say that the family says it is very unusual for their whereabouts to be unknown.

Additional Information from Frederick Police:

If you have any information regarding this case, Please contact Det. Dave Baumhover at 303-652-4222 or dbaumhover@frederickco.gov, or the Frederick Police Department at 720-382-5700 with any information regarding this BOLO.

