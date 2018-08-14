BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are still battling the Lake Christine Fire near Basalt seven weeks after it started. Fortunately, the fire is 90 percent contained.

The two suspects accused of starting the fire appeared in court on Tuesday. Investigators say Richard Miller and Allison Marcus used illegal tracer rounds which sparked the fire at a shooting range on July 3.

The two face fourth degree arson charges.

The fire destroyed three homes and forced hundreds of families to evacuate.

