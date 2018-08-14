BREAKING NEWS1 Seriously Injured In Reported Natural Gas Explosion
Filed Under:Allison Marcus, Basalt, Colorado Wildfires, Lake Christine Fire, Local TV, Richard Miller, Wildfires
Allison Marcus and Richard Miller (credit: CBS)

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters are still battling the Lake Christine Fire near Basalt seven weeks after it started. Fortunately, the fire is 90 percent contained.

lake christine suspects1 Lake Christine Fire Suspect Appear In Court

Allison Marcus (left) and Richard Miller (right) (credit: CBS)

The two suspects accused of starting the fire appeared in court on Tuesday. Investigators say Richard Miller and Allison Marcus used illegal tracer rounds which sparked the fire at a shooting range on July 3.

lake christine fire 10pkg transfer frame 210 Lake Christine Fire Suspect Appear In Court

(credit: CBS)

The two face fourth degree arson charges.

The fire destroyed three homes and forced hundreds of families to evacuate.

