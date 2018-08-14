By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Olympian and CU Buff Jeremy Bloom joined CBS4 Sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

Bloom, who played for the University of Colorado from 2002-2003, is preparing for another season as an analyst on the Pac-12 Network and expects the Buffs to have a big year.

“Their expectations are sky high,” said Bloom. “Darrin Chiaverini moving into the full-time offensive coordinator role, I think that was a good move. It’s an exciting time for CU football.”

The Buffs will open the season on Aug. 31 against Colorado State and then will travel to Nebraska for the renewal of the rivalry with the Cornhuskers.

The two teams have played 69 times including every season from 1948-2010, but haven’t played since that 2010 season. They’re scheduled to play in 2018 in Lincoln and then 2019 in Boulder.

“I played at CU during a time where you weren’t allowed to wear red inside the building,” said Bloom. “That’s what I grew up knowing and realizing and understanding how important that rivalry is. I couldn’t be more excited and thrilled that they’ll play this year.”

Bloom is currently the CEO of Integrate, a marketing software company, and is the founder of the Wish of a Lifetime Charity, which helps low-income seniors experience their lifelong wishes.

“The past decade it’s been such a wonderful journey,” said Bloom.

Bloom is currently on a committee attempting to bring the Olympics to Denver in 2030.

“This is the best skiing in the world,” said the two-time Olympian. “This is the best snow-sports state and country around the world. How have we not had an Olympics? To showcase Colorado and all its beauty and outdoors in the winter environment and outdoors I think makes so much sense.”

