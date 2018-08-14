Filed Under:Cory Gardner, Golden, Local TV, National Renewable Energy Laboratory, NREL, Rick Perry

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS) – The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry, made a stop in Golden with Colorado U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner. The two men toured the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, also known as NREL.

nrel gardner perry 5sotvo transfer frame 652 Rick Perry & Cory Gardner Tour NREL In Golden

(credit: CBS)

They looked at green technology such as high performance computing and solar material research.

Perry says the work that’s being done in Golden can help change the world.

“For me this is a really fascinating opportunity to give back to the country, to be able to help bring to the attention of the people around the world what we do at DOE and why what you do matters,” he said.

nrel gardner perry 5vo transfer frame 490 Rick Perry & Cory Gardner Tour NREL In Golden

(credit: CBS)

The secretary says he’s toured more than a dozen energy labs around the country.

