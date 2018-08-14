GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS) – The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry, made a stop in Golden with Colorado U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner. The two men toured the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, also known as NREL.

They looked at green technology such as high performance computing and solar material research.

Perry says the work that’s being done in Golden can help change the world.

“For me this is a really fascinating opportunity to give back to the country, to be able to help bring to the attention of the people around the world what we do at DOE and why what you do matters,” he said.

The secretary says he’s toured more than a dozen energy labs around the country.