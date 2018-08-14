AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s back-to-school season for many children in Colorado, but some kids at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora often miss out on the fun.

The hospital and its partners decided to organize a donation event for those students. Douglas County Libraries and a Mighty Millions Raffle winner, Chris Sharp, bought teddy bears from Build-A-Bear for all of the patients.

The public can also send a book or personalized bookmark from the libraries with your name on the delivery. The last day to sign up to donate is Sunday.