Filed Under:Aurora, Children's Hospital Colorado, Douglas County Libraries

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s back-to-school season for many children in Colorado, but some kids at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora often miss out on the fun.

back to school childrens 5votz transfer frame 0 Childrens Hospital Helps Patients Enjoy Back To School Season

(credit: CBS)

The hospital and its partners decided to organize a donation event for those students. Douglas County Libraries and a Mighty Millions Raffle winner, Chris Sharp, bought teddy bears from Build-A-Bear for all of the patients.

back to school childrens 5votz transfer frame 374 Childrens Hospital Helps Patients Enjoy Back To School Season

(credit: CBS)

The public can also send a book or personalized bookmark from the libraries with your name on the delivery. The last day to sign up to donate is Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s