ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The water restrictions in parts of Colorado’s mountains is reaching historic proportions. For the first time in history, Aspen has declared a Stage 2 Water Shortage.

City officials say the water levels of nearby Castle and Maroon Creeks are 75 percent below normal.

Under the new restrictions, residents who use the most water will see an increase in their water bill.

Customers are also urged not to water their lawns more than three days a week.

Anyone who violates the restrictions may face a fine up to $500.